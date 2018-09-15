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LAWHistory ... Why the Clintons are always ONE STEP AHEAD, how HRC Dictates to the SES
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86 views • September 15, 2018
Douglas Gabriel and Michael McKibben drill down on Trump’s Executive Order on foreign and domestic interference in the elections. BOOM! September surprise. All the EOs discussed can be found in this link:
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