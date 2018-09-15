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Agent For Truth SHOW NO. 4 - Part 1 (Sept. 10th, 2018)
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118 views • September 15, 2018
This is Part 1 of our collaborative SHOW NO. 4 featuring Moderator Former IRS Special Agent Joe Banister and Co-Host Shawn O’Connor (shawnoconnor.org) whereby Shawn provides an excellent overview of the history and mechanics of income tax withholding combined with occasional commentary from Banister.
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