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🔴 Star Wars Tribute Song To The Force & Han Solo, Until Rian Johnson Came Along!!
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1 view • September 15, 2018
I hope you dig my tribute song to Star Wars, and specifically Han Solo and The Force Awakens. I was excited after episode 7 came out, until round head Rian Johnson came along and crushed my rose colored glasses and took a big soy filled dump on star wars fans expectations of the new films. AHH!
Well, enjoy what was a great tribute to a beloved franchise and character.
@DeplorableTodd
@RedPilledGenius
Well, enjoy what was a great tribute to a beloved franchise and character.
@DeplorableTodd
@RedPilledGenius
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