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EU Internet On The Path To Orwellian Doom
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722 views • September 15, 2018
Article 11 also known as the "link tax" forces anyone linking an article of more than one word to a news story to pay for a service that licenses the article. The news site can according to the Verge ”charge anything they want for the right to quote them or refuse to sell altogether, effectively giving them the right to choose who can criticize them. “
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