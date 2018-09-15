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Iconoclast: Climate Hysteria Hustle
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41 views • September 15, 2018
Climate Change Hysteria is political propaganda twisting real climate science in favor an agenda to control the masses.
There is NO COMPUTER MODEL that can account for all the feed back loops that effect atmospheric conditions. Why? Because we have no mathematical algorithm to build one, and because we don't have sufficient data to build one!
There is NO COMPUTER MODEL that can account for all the feed back loops that effect atmospheric conditions. Why? Because we have no mathematical algorithm to build one, and because we don't have sufficient data to build one!
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