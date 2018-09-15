© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pelosi's Hypocrisy Broadcasted On Live Tv
Follow
0
Share
Report
3087 views • September 15, 2018
Democratic House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi carries on through her own fog. Recently spinning a bizzaro fantasy yarn about the possibly criminal anonymous NYT op ed piece attacking President Trump. The Democrats are addicted to insulting everyone’s intelligence. They claim they want to help the poor, yet their districts are overwhelmed with homelessness and disease.
***Get The Official Infowars App Today!
https://www.infowars.com/app/
***Get The Official Infowars App Today!
https://www.infowars.com/app/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.