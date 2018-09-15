© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Learn About The Hyper Demons and Their Impact As We Shift Into Higher Frequencies! December 8, 2015
Follow
0
Share
Report
51 views • September 15, 2018
Join Alexandra Meadors, Jerry Yusko, & James Hines discuss the increased efforts of the dark forces and how they cunningly infuse themselves into our fields, how the higher energies impact us through intense encounters and psychic attack, & how to ease ourselves through this shift. Alexandra shares her experiences of the recent server take down. Also discussed: the Syrian conflict; the Russia/China "partnership"; how the US military's world policing is effecting some radical changes in the US.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.