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SJWs Want You To Forget About The Alamo
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1003 views • September 15, 2018
mysanantonio.com reports " Working groups of teachers and historians have proposed eliminating the words “all the heroic defenders who gave their lives” at the Alamo from a state standard governing instruction on the Texas war of independence from Mexico, calling “heroic” a “value-charged word” and saying the reference to “all” defenders is too vague and covers too many individuals. "
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