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Scientific Evidence of Creation, Radio-Polonium Halos By Dr Robert Gentry
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41 views • September 15, 2018
Dr Robert Gentry presented his papers on Radio-Polonium Halos and the short age of the earth in many prestigious scientific journals. After years of peer review his findings remain unchallenged.
As Dr. Gentry travels the world for samples he stumbles across great fossil beds, dinosaur footprints on the ceilings of coal mines and much more.
As Dr. Gentry travels the world for samples he stumbles across great fossil beds, dinosaur footprints on the ceilings of coal mines and much more.
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