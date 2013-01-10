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Infowars Nightly News Thursday January 10 2013 Full Length
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12 views • September 15, 2018
Thursday January 10th 2013 2 Guests Today - Francis Boyle, James Tracy. David Knight hosts the show tonight. David speaks with professor of international law at the University of Illinois College of Law, Francis Boyle about our vanishing due process. Rob Dew speaks with Professor James Tracy about the bizarre media coverage and ignored evidence involved in the Newtown, Connecticut tragedy.
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
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