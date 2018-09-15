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friendly violet green swallow
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2 views • September 15, 2018
If you are blessed to the extent of living in the nesting range of either violet-green swallows or tree swallows, put up a birdhouse in your yard, and make friends with these delightful birds. They quickly become accustomed to humans, and having these birds within sight of children furnishes children with valuable lessons.
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