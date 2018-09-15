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YOL - The Way - World Music
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2 views • September 15, 2018
"Yol' is a Turkish word meaning 'the road' and by extension "the way". The composition aims to communicate the elation one may feel during a free rein liberating horse ride, all in a straight line, along a caravan trail, through the Central Asia plains, where the landscape, although similar, it is never really the same.
In this video version, the ride is taken on mechanical engines through urban and oneiric landscapes but the initiation implications are just as present and underlined.
In this video version, the ride is taken on mechanical engines through urban and oneiric landscapes but the initiation implications are just as present and underlined.
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