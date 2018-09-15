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AFGHANI ROBAB - Logari Suite
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4 views • September 15, 2018
An instrumental suite from Afghanistan, recorded in 1995, featuring my own transcription and adaptation of two Logari 7/8 dance tunes.
This suite is featured in my cd "OrienTales" available on iTune, Amazon and other web stores, at http://anellocapuano.bandcamp.com/ (under the titles "Afghan Gypsy Dance 1", "Visions of Kabul" and "Afghan Gypsy Dance 2") and on my website http://www.anello-capuano.com/
This suite is featured in my cd "OrienTales" available on iTune, Amazon and other web stores, at http://anellocapuano.bandcamp.com/ (under the titles "Afghan Gypsy Dance 1", "Visions of Kabul" and "Afghan Gypsy Dance 2") and on my website http://www.anello-capuano.com/
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