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Arabic Belly-Dance Instrumental : Raqset el Hawanem
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38 views • September 15, 2018
Raqset el Hawanem (Women Dance) is a well known popular dance song played all over the Middle-East and Turkey. Here my own transcription and arrangement featuring the Oud and the Saz plus various percussion with the Darbouka in the foreground.
The song is the first in my cd "OrienTales" available on iTune, Amazon and other web stores, at http://anellocapuano.bandcamp.com/ (under the title "Women Dance") and on my website http://www.anello-capuano.com/
The song is the first in my cd "OrienTales" available on iTune, Amazon and other web stores, at http://anellocapuano.bandcamp.com/ (under the title "Women Dance") and on my website http://www.anello-capuano.com/
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