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DIRTY WORDS
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Nice big juicy words and dirty little ones for people who love language. A personal, edgy and humorous look at the desperate attempts of the Left to control the very words we use to communicate. All speech is free speech and freedom is not negotiable. The PC Borg will not be allowed to control our discourse. Entertainment for grown-ups. All videos on this channel come from UK Journalist / Blogger Ian Andrew-Patrick. Check out the weekly blogposts at https://99endof.blogspot.com
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