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((EDITED)) THE DRONES ARE HERE - BILLY CRONE DALLAS 2016
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16 views • September 15, 2018
HEAR THE WATCHMEN'S JOURNEY
WE HAD TO EDIT THIS BECAUSE THEY DON'T WANT YOU TO HEAR THE REAL STORY. IF YOU WANT TO HEAR THE TRUTH GO TO WWW.HEARTHEWATCHMEN.COM AND CLICK STORE PURCHASE THE DALLAS 2016 DVD TO SEE PASTOR BILLY'S COMPLETE PRESENTATION. SORRY FOLKS ONLY WAY WE CAN DO IT
WE HAD TO EDIT THIS BECAUSE THEY DON'T WANT YOU TO HEAR THE REAL STORY. IF YOU WANT TO HEAR THE TRUTH GO TO WWW.HEARTHEWATCHMEN.COM AND CLICK STORE PURCHASE THE DALLAS 2016 DVD TO SEE PASTOR BILLY'S COMPLETE PRESENTATION. SORRY FOLKS ONLY WAY WE CAN DO IT
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