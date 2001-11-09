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Donald Trump on 9/11/2001: bombs were used in WTC
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142 views • September 15, 2018
President Donald Trump saw the same day that bombs must have been used on the WTC towers on 9/11/2001.
This was an audio-only interview by reporters at Channel 9.
Rolland Smith, Alan Marcus
The photo in the thumb nail is actually from another interview by a German reporter on 9/11/2001, who looks similar to Alan.
Original same day news interview:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tI1yXW1hut4
http://bcove.me/iq0pk0nz
This was an audio-only interview by reporters at Channel 9.
Rolland Smith, Alan Marcus
The photo in the thumb nail is actually from another interview by a German reporter on 9/11/2001, who looks similar to Alan.
Original same day news interview:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tI1yXW1hut4
http://bcove.me/iq0pk0nz
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