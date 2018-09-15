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Arabic Instrumental : Two Saudi wedding songs
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27 views • September 15, 2018
Two traditional songs, usually sung by women during a Saudi Arabian wedding, which I rewrote and adapted as an instrumental for the Ud, set on the popular Saudi rhythm that usually accompanies the women dance known as Khaleeji..This piece is featured in my cd "OrienTales" available on iTune, Amazon and other web stores, at http://anellocapuano.bandcamp.com/ (under the title "Oriental wedding" and "Oriental party") and on my website http://www.anello-capuano.com/
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