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Arabic Instrumental : Taqsim Oud/Samai Bayati
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15 views • September 15, 2018
Samai Bayati el Aryan is a well known classical composition played all over the Middle-East and Turkey here in my own transcription and arrangement. Samai Bayati is preceded by an improvised prelude (Taqsim) on the Oud. The song is featured in my cd "OrienTales" available on iTune, Amazon and other web stores, at http://anellocapuano.bandcamp.com/ (under the title "Nightfall" and the "Sultan's suite") and on my website http://www.anello-capuano.com/
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