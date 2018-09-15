© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FILM 29_In Which I Ask A Different Ship—Where Are You From? And Get A Different Answer
Follow
0
Share
Report
17 views • September 15, 2018
I had the chance to interact with a ship I’ve filmed almost from the very beginning of this project, in early 2017. But since then, I have brought in a camera that has a longer zoom, and is better in low light, so I could better explore this ship now. And I was also ready to interact with it now in a new way, from a higher perspective. It definitely opened my mind…
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.