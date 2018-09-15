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9/11 Building 7 controlled demolition
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303 views • September 15, 2018
It’s officially been 17 years (and a few days) since the World Trade Center twin towers were attacked and destroyed on September 11, 2001. And while the world is constantly being told to “never forget” the horrors that took place on that fateful day, there is something that the authorities would rather have us all forget if we somehow happened to notice it, or never learn about at all if we didn’t: the sudden free fall of Building 7 into its own footprint.
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