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David Murry Podcast 53 Yielding Our Soul (091418)
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Long to feel His love and the power of His Spirit? It begins with understanding our Spirit, soul and Body. We are triune beings. Let's grow in our authority and intimacy!
more teaching @ dwmurry.com
Read more: http://the-portal.proboards.com/thread/1893/david-murry-podcast-yielding-soul#ixzz5R8Lm36VX
more teaching @ dwmurry.com
Read more: http://the-portal.proboards.com/thread/1893/david-murry-podcast-yielding-soul#ixzz5R8Lm36VX
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