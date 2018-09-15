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Leaked Video shows Google leaderships political bias
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331 views • September 15, 2018
Basically an hour of melting snowflakes. A video recorded by Google shortly after the 2016 presidential election reveals an atmosphere of panic and dismay amongst the tech giant’s leadership, coupled with a determination to thwart both the Trump agenda and the broader populist movement emerging around the globe.
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