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Watch The Most Banned Broadcast In The World - Full Friday Show 09/14/2018
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1213 views • September 15, 2018
Hurricane Florence’s Friday impact knocked out power to half a million homes and businesses while delivering a storm surge of at least 11ft in some areas. The “biblical” storm ripped apart buildings and sent pieces flying. The now Category 1 hurricane has already prompted harrowing rescues from brave workers and volunteers. Joining today’s show is Benghazi hero, Kris "Tanto" Paronto, revealing the hottest DC happenings and the latest geopolitical news.
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