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Infowars Nightly News Monday January 14 2013 Full Length
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13 views • September 15, 2018
Monday January 14th 2013 David Ortiz hosts the show tonight. Alex Jones speaks with Michelle Dowrey, the legendary Obama Phone Lady. She has 7.5 million views on youtube. News Covered: Napolitano to stay as Homeland Security secretary. Sanjay Gupta and Tom Ridge warn about psychiatric drugs in mass murders.
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
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