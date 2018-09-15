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Should I...BE A SEVENTH DAY ADVENTIST (SDA) | WatchmanReview
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24 views • September 15, 2018
What does it mean to be a Seventh Day Adventist? Are Adventists considered Christians who follow the true Word of God...or just another cult? Join me as we take a look at the history and beliefs of Seventh Day Adventism (SDA). You may be surprised by what you find out!
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