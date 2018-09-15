FULL LEAKED VIDEO: GOOGLE PLOTS TO USE GOOGLE AGAINST TRUMP

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https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2018/0...
"The video is a full recording of Google’s first all-hands meeting following the 2016 election (these weekly meetings are known inside the company as “TGIF” or “Thank God It’s Friday” meetings). Sent to Breitbart News by an anonymous source
Moved to Real.Video from YouTube to ensure it stays available.