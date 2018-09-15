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Has the Left Hit an all Time Low?
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7 views • September 15, 2018
Tonight on MLL : Jersey and Zack go over attacks on Republicans, Nike, Kavanaugh nothingburgers, and why the media is bringing up a recent Trump executive order. Tune in and join for a new segment where viewers get to choose some topics!
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