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Wayne Dupree Show Ep 899 - Manafort Agrees To Help Mueller; Guest - Michelle Beckford Hoge
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4 views • September 15, 2018
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has cut a “cooperation agreement” with prosecutors and intends to plead guilty to charges related to his Ukrainian consulting work. The deal allows Manafort to avoid a second trial that had been scheduled to start next week in Washington.
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