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BREAKING: Leftists Preparing False Flag To Demonize Trump And Jones
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4577 views • September 15, 2018
The left continues to spread fake news about President Trump and Alex Jones in an attempt to demonize them. Alex breaks down how this tactic is being used ahead of a possible false flag on the media so Trump and Jones will be blamed.
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