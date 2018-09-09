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New Moon in Virgo September 9th, 2018 Psychic Crystal Reading By Pam Georgel
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2 views • September 15, 2018
To purchase my Psychic Crystal Readings for your sign for September:
https://vimeo.com/ondemand/crystalsep...
To purchase my Saturn in Capricorn Psychic Tarot and Crystal Readings 12/17 - 12/20 for your sign: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/saturninca...
and on my website:
http://www.theluckymermaid.com/videos...
Earth 1:45, Water 5:56, Fire 9:54, Air 13:59
https://vimeo.com/ondemand/crystalsep...
To purchase my Saturn in Capricorn Psychic Tarot and Crystal Readings 12/17 - 12/20 for your sign: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/saturninca...
and on my website:
http://www.theluckymermaid.com/videos...
Earth 1:45, Water 5:56, Fire 9:54, Air 13:59
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