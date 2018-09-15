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NSA Whisleblower Tom Drake -- Full Interview
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44 views • September 15, 2018
Thomas Drake is a former senior official of the National Security Agency (NSA) whom the Justice Department prosecuted under the Espionage Act. In June 2011 charging him with 10 felony counts after he used internal mechanisms to disclose serious wrongdoing concerning a data collection program called "Trailblazer. Ultimately the case against him collapsed and the Department of Justice (DOJ) dropped all felony counts against him. Drake is the recipient of the 2011 Ridenhour Prize
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