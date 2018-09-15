© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What The HELL Happened in the Swedish Election??? (Election Fraud 2018)
Follow
0
Share
Report
138 views • September 15, 2018
Angry Foreigner walks us through the Swedish Election of 2018. What The HELL Happened???
https://acidmuncher.wordpress.com/2018/09/11/was-there-election-fraud-in-sweden
https://plus.google.com/+AngryForeigner/posts/Wpzw84hdSBK
Angry Foreigner's YouTube Channel (as long as it exists :)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8kf0zcrJkz7muZg2C_J-XQ
Swedish citizens:
*Alla ni som beskådat fusk* - https://www.aklagare.se/kontakt/aklagaromraden/nationella-aklagaravdelningen/riksenheten-mot-korruption
https://acidmuncher.wordpress.com/2018/09/11/was-there-election-fraud-in-sweden
https://plus.google.com/+AngryForeigner/posts/Wpzw84hdSBK
Angry Foreigner's YouTube Channel (as long as it exists :)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8kf0zcrJkz7muZg2C_J-XQ
Swedish citizens:
*Alla ni som beskådat fusk* - https://www.aklagare.se/kontakt/aklagaromraden/nationella-aklagaravdelningen/riksenheten-mot-korruption
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.