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VIDEO: Joe Rogan And Elon Musk Confirm Alex Jones’ Theories
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5809 views • September 14, 2018
A new video compilation exposes the truth about the elites and their beliefs about America, A.I., and how the universe works. Alex Jones and Elon Musk appeared on “The Joe Rogan Experience” on separate occasions, but the compilation reveals that Alex is fully aware of the elites’ agenda.
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