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Infowars Nightly News Tuesday January 15 2013 Full Length
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Tuesday January 15th 2013 David Knight hosts the show tonight. David speaks with agriculturedefensecoalition.org spokeswoman Rosalind Peterson about weather modification. News Covered: Joe Biden: White House eying 19 executive actions on guns. Texas Congressman Threatens Obama With Impeachment If He Uses Exec.
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
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