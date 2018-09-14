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Remember The Federal Reserve And The European Central Bank
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703 views • September 14, 2018
Dr. Nick Begich breaks down the corrupt foundation upon which the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank sit as they take advantage of free people living under their attempt to take total control of all economic activity.
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