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Playing God? Eugenics With A Tech Twist
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29 views • September 14, 2018
“One of the dangers of our times is materialism that leaves the soul empty and creates an illusion whereby higher consumption is equated with a better life. I hope my children and their children will not fall prey to this way of thinking” ~ Dan Porat, a one-time Israeli Freedom Fighter.
https://barefootcavalry.com/2018/09/13/playing-god-eugenics-with-a-twist-of-tech/
https://barefootcavalry.com/2018/09/13/playing-god-eugenics-with-a-twist-of-tech/
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