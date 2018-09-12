© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Barefoot Blurb - September 12, 2018
Follow
0
Share
Report
6 views • September 14, 2018
Look for it October 9th, 2018!
$14.99 on Kindle and $19.71 hardcover edition! Sebastian Gorka’s new book “Why We Fight” ~ Recovering America’s will to win.
Sebastian L. Gorka, is the British-born son of Hungarian parents (Vitezi Pál Gorka and Zsuzsa Gorka). His parents had fled Hungary following the 1956 uprising which had failed against the Soviet tyranny. The Gorkas became British citizens in 1963.
https://barefootcavalry.com/2018/09/14/barefoot-blurb-september-14-2018/
$14.99 on Kindle and $19.71 hardcover edition! Sebastian Gorka’s new book “Why We Fight” ~ Recovering America’s will to win.
Sebastian L. Gorka, is the British-born son of Hungarian parents (Vitezi Pál Gorka and Zsuzsa Gorka). His parents had fled Hungary following the 1956 uprising which had failed against the Soviet tyranny. The Gorkas became British citizens in 1963.
https://barefootcavalry.com/2018/09/14/barefoot-blurb-september-14-2018/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.