BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Obama's Hypocritical Return: Good Morning Liberty 09-14-18
Tenth Amendment Center
Tenth Amendment CenterCheckmark Icon
379 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
113 views • September 14, 2018
On this episode of Good Morning Liberty, host Michael Boldin discusses former Pres. Barack Obama's big return to the public sphere, where he attacked "cynicism" and called for more "transparency and accountability."

But, as Jim Bovard notes in his latest USA Today column, how can anyone take him seriously, when his administration did as much or more than any previous to ramp up the total state?

Bovard Article:
https://usat.ly/2xcaDHi

Ignorant Comment
http://bit.ly/2CYSXEA
Keywords
barack obamatrumpfreedomlibertyobamapoliticsconstitutionlibertarian10th amendmentcynicism
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Brown fat’s hidden infrastructure: New protein discovery could reshape obesity treatment

Brown fat’s hidden infrastructure: New protein discovery could reshape obesity treatment

Willow Tohi
Study Links DASH Diet to 76% Lower Stroke Risk in Women; Men Did Not Show Same Benefit

Study Links DASH Diet to 76% Lower Stroke Risk in Women; Men Did Not Show Same Benefit

Coco Somers
Forever chemicals linked to nearly double the rate of aggressive breast cancer, NIH study finds

Forever chemicals linked to nearly double the rate of aggressive breast cancer, NIH study finds

Willow Tohi
Could a tiny gut microbe help older adults sleep better and feel happier?

Could a tiny gut microbe help older adults sleep better and feel happier?

Cassie B.
Unlocking the healing power of yarrow

Unlocking the healing power of yarrow

Laura Harris
Studies Link Cumin to Modest Weight and Cholesterol Reduction

Studies Link Cumin to Modest Weight and Cholesterol Reduction

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy