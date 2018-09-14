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Obama's Hypocritical Return: Good Morning Liberty 09-14-18
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113 views • September 14, 2018
On this episode of Good Morning Liberty, host Michael Boldin discusses former Pres. Barack Obama's big return to the public sphere, where he attacked "cynicism" and called for more "transparency and accountability."
But, as Jim Bovard notes in his latest USA Today column, how can anyone take him seriously, when his administration did as much or more than any previous to ramp up the total state?
Bovard Article:
https://usat.ly/2xcaDHi
Ignorant Comment
http://bit.ly/2CYSXEA
But, as Jim Bovard notes in his latest USA Today column, how can anyone take him seriously, when his administration did as much or more than any previous to ramp up the total state?
Bovard Article:
https://usat.ly/2xcaDHi
Ignorant Comment
http://bit.ly/2CYSXEA
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