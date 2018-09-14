Crazy Hurricane FLORENCE in North Carolina, USA (Sept 14, 2018)

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Hurricane Florence (category 1) in North Carolina, USA 2018. Crazy footage of hurricane for today. Florence's rain may lead to potentially catastrophic flooding. Rainfall totals of up to 40 inches are possible. This is due to Florence's slow movement for several days. Major to record river flooding is forecast in parts of the Carolinas into next week.