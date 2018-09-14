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hard truth in an evil world
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26 views • September 14, 2018
Documented proof
While brave US soldiers fight in Afghanistan, getting hit -
youtu.be/rLHU-_OhT8g
All of Washington DC is partying -
youtu.be/HxcuVlCuX9Y
Let's not forget how the CIA gave taxpaying Americans LSD without their knowledge (Control + F, search LSD) -
https://www.intelligence.senate.gov/sites/default/files/hearings/95mkultra.pdf
To support evil-world NEWS, go to evil-world CLOTHING - https://evilworldclothing.com
While brave US soldiers fight in Afghanistan, getting hit -
youtu.be/rLHU-_OhT8g
All of Washington DC is partying -
youtu.be/HxcuVlCuX9Y
Let's not forget how the CIA gave taxpaying Americans LSD without their knowledge (Control + F, search LSD) -
https://www.intelligence.senate.gov/sites/default/files/hearings/95mkultra.pdf
To support evil-world NEWS, go to evil-world CLOTHING - https://evilworldclothing.com
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