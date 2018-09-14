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Clinton Cash
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42 views • September 14, 2018
When Bill and Hillary Clinton left the White House broke and in debt until Hillary became secretary of state then the cash came rolling in.
This documentary how the Clinton's lied, cheated and stole their way to billions in their "Pay to Play" corruption game.
This documentary how the Clinton's lied, cheated and stole their way to billions in their "Pay to Play" corruption game.
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