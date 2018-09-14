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BREAKING: Apple And Google Aide And Abet Chinese Death Squads
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600 views • September 14, 2018
Apple pretends to be an American company staffed with “tolerant” liberals, when actually they have become China’s attack dog against patriots. Alex explains that Tim Cook would even throw him in a gulag or kill him like the Chicoms do with their dissidents.
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