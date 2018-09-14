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Winston Shrout: Take Legal Ownership of Your Body Now! Your Body IS Real Estate! November 17, 2015
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60 views • September 14, 2018
Alexandra Meadors and Winston Shrout get together again to review the legal aspects of obtaining true sovereignty. This interview covers his Solutions In Commerce on 'Reclaiming Your Status & Assets.' In our opinion this is one of the most important actions we need to take to successfully extract ourselves legally from the financial entanglements created when we receive our birth certificate as well as when we signed the SS-5 form to go into the work force. This applies to ALL countries.
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