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Infowars Nightly News Wednesday January 16 2013 Full Length
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31 views • September 14, 2018
On this January 16, 2013 broadcast of The Infowars Nightly News, We speak with James O' Keefe of Project Veritas about the hypocrisy of gun free zones for citizens, with no intention of establishing them for the Washington elite. News Covered: Citizens File Articles of Impeachment Against Obama. Obama's "Gun Safety" Executive Actions Create Snitch Culture. Second Sheriff Refuses to Enforce Gun Confiscation.
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
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