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Google Engineer Revolt Over Chinese Takeover
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6330 views • September 14, 2018
China has infiltrated American Big Tech to the point where Big Tech actively promotes the Communist Chinese agenda to censor opinions that go against those of the state. Google has even refused to work with the Pentagon while they continue to work with the Chinese government.
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