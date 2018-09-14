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NOIR | S4 E7: "Gun Owners, Unite!"
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5 views • September 14, 2018
In the Season 4 finale of NOIR, "Gun Owners, Unite," Colion tackles the fractured gun community and the need for a unified front against the anti-gun agenda. As the season comes to a close, Colion reflects on the conversations he had and the minds he changed, and discusses what it means to identify as a gun owner with Farran, Kandace, Richard Ryan and the town hall participants. Then, Colion does what he does best—runs and guns out on the range simply for the sake of shooting.
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