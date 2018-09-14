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911 Trillions, Follow The Money
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114 views • September 14, 2018
TRANSCRIPT, SOURCES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=16167
Forget for one moment everything you've been told about September 11, 2001. 9/11 was a crime. And as with any crime, there is one overriding imperative that detectives must follow to identify the perpetrators: follow the money. This is an investigation of the 9/11 money trail.
Forget for one moment everything you've been told about September 11, 2001. 9/11 was a crime. And as with any crime, there is one overriding imperative that detectives must follow to identify the perpetrators: follow the money. This is an investigation of the 9/11 money trail.
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