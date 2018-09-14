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Limousine Liberal Ocasio-Cortez Wears $3,500 Outfit With Construction Worker
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10278 views • September 14, 2018
Hurricane Florence has hit the east coast with epic weather in the forecast. Meanwhile, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been exposed for wearing a $3,500 suit and posing next to a construction worker.
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