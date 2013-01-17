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Infowars Nightly News Thursday January 17 2013 Full Length
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22 views • September 14, 2018
Thursday January 17th 2013 Melissa Melton hosts the show tonight. Melissa speaks with Dr. Russell Blaylock about the underhanded intermingling of Obama's Executive orders with the Healthcare system. News Covered: InfoWars Analysis of Obama's Executive Orders video clip. Eric Holder Brain Wash, We are on the Front Lines of this Battle. Obama Responds to Alex Jones.
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
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